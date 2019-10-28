Trick-or-treaters beware: Mom finds needle in unlabeled Halloween candy, Ohio cops say

A mom in Ohio was concerned when she found an unlabeled piece of Halloween candy after trick-or-treating, police say.

It had a needle inside it.

The mother in Van Wert, Ohio, took the orange candy to the police station when she found the needle, according to a Facebook post.

The candy was in clear packaging with the words “Not labeled for individual retail sale.” However, the wrapper doesn’t include the name of the candy. Pictures show the needle pointing out of the candy.

A mother in Van Wert, Ohio, found a needle in a piece of unlabeled Halloween candy, prompting a warning for parent to check treats their children receive, police say. Photo from Van Wert Police Department.

“ATTENTION PARENTS, CAUTION!!” police wrote on Facebook. “As a reminder please inspect all your children’s trick or treat candy!! A mom brought this piece of unlabeled candy to the PD that had a needle inside.”

The police department is investigating, WPTA reported. But the police chief declined to comment further on the case, WANE reported.

This isn’t the first time needles have been found in Halloween candy. In 2018, a police officer’s son received a Twizzler with a sewing needle inside, Boston TV station WFXT reported.

On Friday, candy in a trick-or-treaters bag tested positive for heroin in New Jersey, WPVI reported.