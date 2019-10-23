SUV falls four stories from parking garage, killing 2 in Indianapolis, officials say

An SUV plunged four stories from a Indianapolis parking garage Wednesday morning, killing two people inside the vehicle, media outlets report.

Police and firefighters rushed to the downtown Market Square Center parking garage after the SUV fell and landed on its roof about 10 a.m., the Indianapolis Star reported.

“(I heard) a crash, heard a boom,” Robby Hancock, who works nearby, told the newspaper. “Then I kind of flinched, looked up and back and seen the concrete coming and the car coming behind it. The car just kind of came out, flipped over and came straight down and just crashed.”

A man and a woman inside the vehicle died, WXIN reported. They haven’t been identified.

The SUV fell four floors, and a picture shows a section of the outer wall of the building apparently broken out, WIBC reported.

We just got this pic from a follower, who says that a car fell from a garage to an alley behind the city market. https://t.co/kZc1KyByXO — 93 WIBC Indianapolis (@93wibc) October 23, 2019

The fire and police departments are investigating the cause of the deadly fall, WISH reported.

“We have a lot more unanswered questions than we do answered at this point,” fire department spokeswoman Rita Reith said, according to WISH.

The city’s code enforcement was at the scene to determine whether the structure is safe, WXIN reported. The alleyway was closed to pedestrians while crews cleaned up the scene, WTHR reported.