Obi the baby chimp is starting to walk on his own at an NC zoo, adorable video shows

A video from the North Carolina Zoo shows one of its baby chimpanzees starting to walk on his own.

The zoo said on Facebook that Obi — a chimp born at the zoo in March to mother Gerre — turned 6 months old Wednesday.

The baby, whose name means “heart” in Nigerian, took his very first steps in early August, The News & Observer reported. But now he’s becoming more independent and learning to walk on his own, the zoo said Wednesday.

The video shows Obi “on the move” with his mother nearby keeping an eye on him, the zoo said.

He runs toward the camera then stops and stares at it with his tongue out, the video shows.

Successful births are “relatively rare in captivity” for chimps, the News & Observer reported, but Obi is one of four that have been born at the North Carolina Zoo since 2010. Another baby is expected in late November.