Crash kills country singer who sang about hoping to see her young daughter grow up

Country singer-songwriter Kylie Rae Harris, 30, has died, reports say. Screengrab: Kylie Rae Harris Facebook

A country singer-songwriter who recently released a single about staying ‘around’ for her young daughter has died.

Kylie Rae Harris, 30, died following a three-car crash in Taos, New Mexico, Saving Country Music reported. A 16-year-old was also killed while a third driver was unharmed, according to the news outlet.

Harris’ publicist confirmed her death in a statement to Billboard magazine.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” the statement says. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

According to her website, Harris was scheduled to perform at a music festival in Taos on Thursday.

Harris, originally from Wylie, Texas, released the single “20 Years from Now” earlier this year, which includes the lyrics “God I hope I’m still around/ Twenty years from now.”

“It scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches that point,” she said in an interview with Billboard from March. “I want to meet my kid’s kids. Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective.”

She wrote the song when her daughter, Corbie, was 2 and a half years old after the pair had visited the girl’s father, Billboard reported. Corbie is now six-years-old, the Tennessean reported.

The day of the accident, Harris posted a tweet about driving through New Mexico.

Fuel range is 46 miles and I’m 36 from the nearest gas station



Dear baby Jesus please don’t let me get stranded in NM — Kylie Rae Harris (@KylieRH) September 4, 2019

Friends and fans of the singer have turned to social media to express their grief.

“It’s been a tough morning. News of Kylie’s passing hit hard. The entire Texas music community hurts. Yet another reminder of 2 truths: we don’t know when our time is up, and we should love our people as much as we can while we can,” country star Jason Abbott wrote on Twitter.

“The music world lost a beautiful, kind, and incredibly talented woman last night....rest in peace Kylie Rae Harris!” singer Pat Green wrote.

“I’m at a complete loss for words. You will be so missed by all who you sweetly touched with your life. RIP Kylie.” country singer Randall King shared.

The music world lost a beautiful, kind, and incredibly talented woman last night....rest in peace Kylie Rae Harris! — Pat Green (@PATGREENMUSIC) September 5, 2019 It’s been a tough morning. News of @KylieRH’s passing hit hard. The entire Texas music community hurts. Yet another reminder of 2 truths: we don’t know when our time is up, and we should love our people as much as we can while we can — Josh AbboŦŦ (@joshabbottband) September 5, 2019 My ️ hurts for the family of Kylie Rae Harris. I tried searching everywhere to see that this was just a fake story and am still hoping it is. She stopped by my show a few weeks ago & made my bad day. Traveling all these miles in this line of work is dangerous. Life isn’t fair.. — Ian Hawkins (@IanHawkinsMusic) September 5, 2019 I’m at a complete loss for words. You will be so missed by all who you sweetly touched with your life. RIP Kylie. https://t.co/qgIwoTGnei — Randall King (@RandallKingBand) September 5, 2019 Extremely saddened by the news of Kylie Rae Harris’ passing. Praying for her daughter, family and friends. — Garhett (@Garhett_W) September 5, 2019 Sending love to the family and friends of Kylie Rae Harris. I didn’t know her well, but she was a beautiful person, a true talent, and a beloved member of the Songwriters in Paradise Hope Town crew, who were already hurting from Dorian. This is too much tragedy for one week. — whitney pastorek (@whittlz) September 5, 2019