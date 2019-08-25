National
Aggressive 100-pound pig terrorizes Southern California neighborhood, officials say
A 100-pound pig on “high aggression” terrorized a Southern California neighborhood Thursday night, charging residents and running wild through the streets, The Desert Sun reported.
The incident took place about 8:30 p.m. in Corona, west of Riverside near the Cleveland National Forest, The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.
Corona police officers and neighbors corralled the pig, which had reportedly caused panic in the neighborhood, in a backyard until Riverside Animal control officers arrived, MyNewsLA reported.
Officers shot the pig with a tranquilizer dart, then once it nodded off “improvised by using a large trash container to wheel it out to a horse trailer,” wrote spokesman John Walsh in a release, The Desert Sun reported.
Animal control officials aren’t sure whether the pig, which is now at a county shelter, is wild or an escaped pet, The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported.
