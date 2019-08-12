‘Pretty silly felony’: Thief’s haul from gas station was counterfeit cash, Wash. cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)

Police in central Washington are asking the public for help tracking down a man suspected of stealing counterfeit money from a gas station.

The gas station was closed Sunday morning when the man reached into an open window and nabbed a wallet that was sitting on the counter, the Moses Lake Police Department said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“Unfortunately for our intrepid burglar, the wallet contained only counterfeit money, used for training employees,” police said.

A witness caught what was going on, police said, and “chased down the suspect, recovering the wallet.”

But by the time the Good Samaritan got the wallet back, the burglar had already pocketed the fake money, according to police.

“So, to summarize, this guy committed a felony to steal counterfeit money that he can’t use without committing another felony,” police wrote on Facebook, sharing a picture of the suspect. “Makes it a pretty silly felony, but still a felony.”

Police asked anyone who recognizes the man to call 509-762-1160 “and ask to speak with an officer in reference case number 19ML11129.”