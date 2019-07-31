Watch hundreds of fish explode out of Kentucky lake during ‘electrofishing’

Hundreds of fish explode out of Kentucky lake during ‘electrofishing’ In Asian carp fight, wildlife officials are building a "bio-acoustic fish fence" of bubbles, sound and light to block the invasive fish. Video shows "electrofishing" launch hundreds out of Kentucky lake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In Asian carp fight, wildlife officials are building a "bio-acoustic fish fence" of bubbles, sound and light to block the invasive fish. Video shows "electrofishing" launch hundreds out of Kentucky lake.

Some people might call it “redneck” fishing.

But this video of hundreds of Asian carp flying out of Kentucky waters actually shows an important part in developing the next weapon in a fight against the invasive species, scientists say.

The Kentucky Department of of Fish and Wildlife Resources posted the video of fish launching out of the water on its Facebook page Wednesday. It shows three wildlife officials slowly steering their boat toward the Barkely Dam on the Cumberland River before a shock is sent through the water.

Then hundreds of fish fly launch from the water, and wildlife officials quickly work to collect the Asian carp with nets, the video shows. Then they throw the stunned fish into the boat to be studied.

The experiment is part of an effort by multiple state and federal agencies to build a “bio-acoustic fish fence” that uses bubbles, sound and light to block the invasive species from spreading, Ron Brooks, director of fisheries for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, told WSIL.

The experimental dam is under construction in Lake Barkley as a way to create an “environmentally friendly” way to deter Asian carp, The Associated Press reported.

“We’re anxious to get this test underway because (it) has the potential to be a real game changer in the battle against Asian carp,” Brooks told WSIL.