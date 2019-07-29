19-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Splash Kingdom in Texas, officials say

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

A teenager is dead following a trip to Splash Kingdom water park in Texas on Sunday, officials say.

Police responded to a reported drowning at Splash Kingdom in Canton, Texas, to find a 19-year-old unresponsive, KLTV reported.

Police say he was pulled from a pool that was 10-feet deep when park officials began performing CPR, ultimately using an Automatic External Defibrillator, KETK reported.

The teen was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, KYTX reported. Officials ordered an autopsy.

The 19-year-old’s name has not been released.

President of Splash Kingdom Family Waterparks Johnny Blevins expressed his condolences in a Facebook post, stating, “The health and safety of all our guests is our highest priority and we are honored by the opportunity to serve you and your family.”

The Texas drowning comes after Kendall Williams, 13, of Arkansas was found face-down in a swimming pool July 25 at a Splash Kingdom in Shreveport, Louisiana, KTAL reported. He died later at a hospital.

After Williams’ death, Blevins remarked on the company’s safety policies, stating that each lifeguard is designated a “10-20 zone of protection” in which lifeguards “must be able to see everything” in 10 seconds and respond to happenings in 20 seconds, KTBS reported. A water park attraction would close if it did not have enough lifeguards, according to Blevins.

Officials issued a statement on Williams’ death, supporting the park’s safety team.

“Our initial investigation into this incident reveals that the water safety team responded to our guest within seconds and provided appropriate care while awaiting EMS. Responding police officers noted guest comments, praising the actions of our lifeguard team,” officials said in a statement, according to KTAL.