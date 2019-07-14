Whataburger rap mourns ‘buttery bittersweet situation’ after sale to Chicago firm

We drove an Indycar around Fort Worth, through a Whataburger drive-thru Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?" Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star-Telegram Digital Reporter, Prescotte Stokes III, took a chauffeured ride around Fort Worth in an Indycar stopping at a Whataburger, Kroger and the Fort Worth Stockyards. The response from people on the streets, "Is that your car?"

Don’t mess with Texas, and definitely don’t mess with Whataburger.

Many Texans are still reeling after it was announced last month that Whataburger had been sold to Chicago-based investment firm BDT Capital Partners. The beloved burger chain was founded in Corpus Christi and had been family-owned for 69 years.

Now, a group of distraught Texan Whataburger fans are expressing their grief in song. Matt Upshaw and his friends wrote a rap song called “Dear Whataburger” in which they mourn the loss of Texas’ claim on the burger chain. They posted the music video to Facebook.

“We about to Whatasize this track,” Upshaw sings in the video, clad in a Texas state flag-inspired suit.

He calls the sale a “buttery bittersweet situation” and laments how the company “went and left [him] for a guy named Chicago.”

Upshaw’s video has amassed over 35,000 views since it was posted on Friday and viewers have been commenting with their support.

“Thank you and God bless y’all,” one user wrote.

“Brilliant guys. Just brilliant.”

“This could go platinum,” wrote another.

The company said in a statement that Whataburger’s headquarters would remain in San Antonio and responded to “upset” Texans in a tweet, writing, “We will always be Texan.”

An open letter to our beloved fans: pic.twitter.com/3pVjZ7zmKc — Whataburger (@Whataburger) June 14, 2019

“We’ve gone through this process purposefully and diligently because we wanted to find a partner who honors our values, culture and 69-year legacy of family tradition,” Whataburger President Preston Atkinson said in a news release.