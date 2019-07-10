Nevada man crushed by Jeep likely died from July 4 California quake, officials say

Everyone’s rushing to see the new earthquake fault scarp and cracks Scientists and the public are coming to see the new fault scarp in the hills east of Ridgecrest as Caltrans patches cracks in the Highway 178 this weekend east of Ridgecrest. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scientists and the public are coming to see the new fault scarp in the hills east of Ridgecrest as Caltrans patches cracks in the Highway 178 this weekend east of Ridgecrest.

On Tuesday, five days after a 6.4 magnitude quake hit California, deputies 100 miles away in Nevada made a grisly discovery, a sheriff’s office video says.

Deputies found a 56-year-old man’s body pinned beneath a Jeep on the outskirts of Pahrump about 1 p.m., said Sgt. Adam Tippetts of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in a video posted to Facebook.

Authorities believe the man, who appeared to have been working on the Jeep, died when the vehicle fell off jacks onto him during the July 4 earthquake, Tippetts said.

It’s the first reported fatality of the quake, which struck at 10:33 a.m. near Ridgecrest, California, in the Mojave Desert, followed by a 7.1-magnitude temblor at 8:20 p.m. Friday.

Both quakes were felt in Pahrump, a community of 36,000 along the California border near Death Valley, The Pahrump Valley Times reported.

Edited video and photos released by the sheriff’s department show a tilted red Jeep missing one tire with a blurred-out area beneath the vehicle.

The Nevada man had last been seen July 3 at a gas station, Tippetts said. Authorities are withholding his name until his family has been notified.

The two California quakes, which caused fires, rock slides, power outages and some structural damage, were felt as far away as Las Vegas, Sacramento and San Diego.

Thousands of aftershocks from the two quakes have already been reported, and seismologists expect the total to top 34,000, the Los Angeles Times reported.

