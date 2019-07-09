Woman steals man’s truck and runs over his groin, but it got even worse, La. cops say

Tips to avoid being carjacked and what to do if it happens to you The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The New Orleans Police Department offers tips so that you can avoid being carjacked but also tells you what to do if it happens to you.

A Louisiana man stopped for lunch Sunday at a doughnut shop in the Baton Rouge area when he saw a woman stealing his black Toyota Tacoma — with his dog Roleaux inside the truck, media outlets reported.

David Mohr had left the unlocked truck running so Roleaux, a Labrador-Weimaraner mix, wouldn’t overheat on the hot day, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Mohr ran outside to stop the woman from stealing his truck and dog, the sheriff’s office said.

“I said to get out of my truck, and as I’m saying this, she puts it in reverse and drags me across the asphalt,” Mohr told WAFB. “Then I saw the tire coming right at my head and I roll to my left to get out of her path.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

When Mohr fell, the woman “quickly accelerated” and drove over his groin, breaking both of his hips, according to a police report obtained by The Advocate.

“She reversed so quickly that she ended up running him over twice instead of once,” Halla Manna, who witnessed the carjacking, told WBRZ. “She ran over his legs then reversed and ran him over again.”





The woman then sped away from the scene, setting off a search for the stolen truck and missing dog, the sheriff’s office said.

A day later, someone who witnessed the carjacking spotted the woman walking along a road and called police, the sheriff’s office said.

The truck was found on the same street with Roleaux still inside, but dead from apparent heat exhaustion, according to the sheriff’s office.

Leslie Aguillard, 30, who the sheriff’s office arrested in connection with the carjacking, told investigators that she had locked Roleaux inside and discarded the keys, according to The Advocate.

Leslie Aguillard, 30, was charged with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, animal cruelty and theft. Photo from East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Aguillard is charged with attempted second-degree murder, theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, animal cruelty and theft, the sheriff’s office said.

From a hospital bed with a broken pelvis and unable to stand, Mohr told WAFB that he was heartbroken by the loss of Roleaux, who he’d adopted from a rescue shelter five years ago.

“Roleaux is the man, the beast the pet the companion, the comrade,” Mohr told WBRZ. “His main purpose in life was to make me happy.”