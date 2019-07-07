National
‘Delinquent’ bear goes for a drive after accidental butt-shift, Colorado cops say
A bear ransacking a parked car in Colorado got a surprise Thursday when it “butt-shifted” the vehicle into neutral, Boulder County sheriff’s deputies wrote on Facebook.
The bear had climbed into the car through an unlocked door in search of food, but became trapped when the door closed, deputies wrote.
“The bear worked on digging out through all 4 doors, but apparently butt-shifted the car into neutral,” the Facebook post reads, alongside a photo of the torn-up vehicle.
The car rolled backward off the owner’s driveway and about 100 feet down a hill before side-swiping a tree, deputies wrote.
The impact knocked open a door, allowing the unruly bear to flee “on foot... er, on paws in an unknown direction.”
Wildlife experts advise that people living in bear country keep vehicles locked and avoid storing food or other strong-smelling items inside, The Denver Post reported.
