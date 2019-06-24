Big-hearted Scamp the Tramp, the World’s Ugliest Dog, spends his days doing good deeds

Associated Press

Scamp the Tramp can add one more title to his name: Champ.

The former rescue dog, who now helps kids read and comforts seniors in Santa Rosa, California, won the title of World’s Ugliest Dog on Friday, CNN reported.

Scamp, a mutt with blue eyes and dreadlocks, topped a field of 19 gnarly canines at the Sonoma-Marin Fair, KGO reported.

“I think the audience saw his beautiful spirit and everything he’s given back to the community,” said owner Yvonne Morones, The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Morones rescued Scamp in his “last hour” from a Los Angeles-area animal shelter, CNN reported.

“It was on the way home that I knew I made the right choice,” Morones said, according to the network. “There we were, two strangers in a car on the way home to a new start ... It was like he knew he had found his forever home.”

The others in the final four at the ugly dog contest were Meatloaf, a bulldog from Sacramento, Tostito, a Chihuahua from Maine, and Wild Thang, a Pekingese from Los Angeles, The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported.

Zsa Zsa, a 9-year-old English bulldog who took home the title in 2019, died a few weeks after the contest, according to the publication.

Scamp’s victory brought Morones a trophy and a $1,500 cash prize, with a matching prize donated to the Humane Society of Sonoma County, Angels Fund and Compassion Without Borders, KGO reported.

SHARE COPY LINK A 9-year-old English bulldog won the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest in Petaluma over the weekend of June 24, 2018. These are some of the contestant.