Get a behind-the-scenes look of Disney’s Star Wars land before it opens to the public

Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge
Go behind the scenes of Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new "Star Wars"-themed attraction will open at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on May 31, 2019, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on August 29, 2019.
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim on Friday, and reservations for the new land went fast — but never fear.
Before it opens at the end of the week, members of the media were granted an exclusive preview of the new Star Wars land on Wednesday.
Here’s your first, behind-the-scenes look at the world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Welcome to Black Spire
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set in the outpost of Black Spire, on the planet Batuu. It’s described by Disney as a remote outpost on the galaxy’s Outer Rim, on the frontier of Wild Space. (That’s the uncharted region past all known star systems.)
Think the Wild West — but in space.
Fly the Millennium Falcon
Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run puts visitors in the cockpit of that iconic “hunk of junk” in one of three roles: pilot, gunner and flight engineer.
Each visitor will be asked to perform actions critical to the success of the mission as the ship hurtles through space.
This is the shopping you are looking for
For the collectors, several “Star Wars”-themed shops are open.
You can build your own lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, or construct a droid at Droid Depot.
Dok-Ondar’s Den of Antiquities will sell “Star Wars” memorabilia and treats like “ancient Jedi and Sith artifacts,” Disney says, while Resistance Supply and First Order Cargo stores will give visitors the chance to buy clothing and pins for whichever cause they support.
Yes, the ‘Star Wars’ cantina has alcohol
According to Disney, Oga’s Cantina is a place where “even the blaster-bolt scorches on the walls tell a story.”
Reminiscent of the infamous watering hole audiences were introduced to in 1977’s “Star Wars: A New Hope,” Oga’s Cantina features a moody atmosphere and entertainment from DJ R-3X — known to many park visitors as Rex, the original pilot droid from the Star Tours ride in Tomorrowland.
The Cantina is the first place in Disneyland to sell alcohol to the public — previously its been available at the private Club 33 near the Pirates of the Caribbean ride (but only to members), and at the California Adventures park across from Disneyland.
