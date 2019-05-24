Students face felony charges after senior prank caused ‘extensive damage,’ NC cops say

Senior pranksters close Roanoke Rapids high school Roanoke Rapids High School in North Carolina was forced to close for cleanup after a senior prank caused “extensive damage” worth $8,000, the school says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Roanoke Rapids High School in North Carolina was forced to close for cleanup after a senior prank caused “extensive damage” worth $8,000, the school says.

A senior prank in North Carolina “went too far” — and resulted in several felony charges, officials say.

One of the four students accused of committing the crimes is the son of Jay Carlisle, chairman of the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District board of trustees, WITN reported Thursday.

The charges came after the district says vandals overnight Monday put toilet paper on trees, spray painted doors and poured vegetable oil onto floors at Roanoke Rapids High School, The News & Observer previously reported.

The senior pranksters used stolen superglue to shut the school’s doors, rrspin.com reported.

The incident forced the high school to close Tuesday for cleanup and caused about $8,000 in damage, according to an email from spokesman Les Atkins with the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District.

District staff and student volunteers “worked hard and long to ensure that school would proceed” the following day, the campus posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday, May 21.

Bobby Martin, interim chief of the Roanoke Rapids Police Department, said officials reviewed video footage from the school, The Daily Herald reports.

Now, four high school seniors are facing felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with the senior prank, rrspin.com reports. Those accused are James Carlisle III, 18; Matthew Vandam, 18; Evan Garner, 18; and Garrett Tant 18, according to the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

Ryan M. Turner, 20, is also charged with misdemeanors in the case, according to Martin.

All of the people received $5,000 bonds and are scheduled to appear in court June 5, Martin said in an email to McClatchy.

Jay Carlisle didn’t immediately respond to an e-mail from McClatchy.