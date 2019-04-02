Veterinarian gave teen a drink spiked with pet drugs before raping her, lawsuit says

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A Texas veterinarian who is accused of sexually assaulting two girls in Louisiana is now also accused of using pet drugs from his clinic to sedate the minors, a lawsuit says, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The lawsuit was filed by one of the victims and her family while the criminal investigation against 36-year-old Todd Michael Glover continues, the newspaper reported.

In the lawsuit, the family alleges that Glover, of Santa Fe, gave three minors drinks spiked with medication from his Planned Pethood & Petiatric Clinic on Dec. 1, 2018, KHOU reported.





Then, while the minors were unconscious, Glover “proceeded to engage in nonconsensual sexual acts with Jenny Doe,” the lawsuit alleges, according to KTRK.

The girl was only identified by the name of “Jenny Doe,” KPRC reported, and in the lawsuit, she says that Glover sexually assaulted her and another minor while they were unconscious.

“Despite being aware of the fact that (the victim) could not legally or ethically consent to an exchange of sexual acts, Glover exploited and took advantage of (her),” the lawsuit filed by Doe’s family alleges, according to the Chronicle. “No person could reasonably believe that (she) could give valid consent for sexual contact.”

Glover faces one charge of rape and three charges of sexual battery, the Chronicle reported, and he was arrested on Dec. 26. Those charges were filed in connection to the out-of-state trip, when police say Glover sexually assaulted two of the teenage girls while at the Louisiana casino, KPRC reported.





Doe’s lawyers say the lawsuit was filed to hold Glover accountable and to raise awareness of the “lack of safety measures taken to ensure the powerful drugs used in animal clinics not fall in to the hands of people like Todd Glover,” KHOU reported.

The laywer said Doe and Glover “knew each other prior to the trip to Louisiana, although the type of connection was not immediately clear,” the Chronicle reported.

Doe is seeking $100,000 in damages and a jury trial, the lawsuit says, according to KPRC.