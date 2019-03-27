Slicing bagels like a loaf of bread? How a ‘St. Louis secret’ has divided the nation

One man started the work week by introducing his coworkers to bagels sliced like a loaf of bread.
He also introduced the people of Twitter to this food anomaly, and as you might expect, people have strong opinions about the right (and wrong) way to slice a bagel.
Alek Krautmann calls this bagel style a “St. Louis secret,” but that “secret” has since divided the nation thanks to a single tweet.
“Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced,” Krautmann tweeted on Monday.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
The St. Louis Cardinals fan included a photo of the bagels from Panera Bread. While there were several different types of bagels in the two boxes (ranging from plain to sesame to asiago cheese and everything), they all had one thing in common — the way they were sliced.
While the bagels were sitting face up, they were each cut into about 10 thin slices. Yes, just like you might cut a baguette.
“It was a hit,” Krautmann tweeted.
He clarified that people can take as many bagel slices as they want, and being able to pick the slices you want “is the appeal” of this St. Louis secret.
He also recommends that you have extra spreads on hand, as “that extra surface area = more cream cheese.”
Oh, and Krautmann says there are no rules.
A person can take one entire bagel, or they can get a slice or two from each of the different flavors.
“But if you don’t get a bagel’s worth of various types you’re crazy,” he said.
Then, if there are any leftovers, “the few remaining stale slices are nice bagel chips (with) hummus,” he said.
Now, if this idea sounds crazy, you should know that even Panera Bread has listed this as one of “10 Ways To Take Your Bagel Game To The Next Level.”
The “St. Louis secret” is actually idea number four.
“Never leave a bagel behind – yesterday’s forgotten snack is today’s bagel chip,” Panera says. “Sliced into thin layers and toasted, a single bagel becomes a wealth of dip-able, snack-able bagel chips. Pairs well with soup or dipped in cream cheese, peanut butter or hummus.”
And Panera says it has good news — “you can get your bagel bread-sliced at your Panera bakery-cafe.”
Yes, there is a name for what Krautmann did.
And it’s not just “St. Louis style.” It is “bread-sliced.”
Still, people (and Panera) are divided.
“Our team is divided over here,” Panera Bread tweeted. “Do other people slice their bagel Bread Co style?”
In St. Louis, Panera Bread still goes by “St. Louis Bread Co.” The bread company was renamed Panera in the mid-1990s, according to its website.
Many people reacted strongly when they replied to Krautmann and Panera.
“You’re a monster,” U.S. Congressman Lee Zeldin of New York tweeted, in GIF form.
“We regret to inform you that St. Louis is cancelled,” one person said.
Even Dictionary.com chimed in.
“Bagel comes from the Old High German boug meaning ‘a ring,’” the Dictionary tweeted. “Please cut accordingly.”
After all this controversy, Panera has offered Krautmann some free bagels — “sliced however (he’d) like.”
Comments