Spring photos capture these sisters’ love of Whataburger in a Texas bluebonnet field

“Nothing Says Texas Like Bluebonnets and Whataburger,” one photographer said of her now-viral photo shoot.
The spring photos capture two sisters dressed in Whataburger clothing as they snacked on the fast food while nestled in a Texas bluebonnet field. Bluebonnets are the Texas state flower, and Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi, Texas.
“I am so in love with this shoot,” photographer Markie Nicewarner with Dream a Little Dream Photography said on Facebook.
Thousands of others love those photos, too. As of Wednesday, the post has received more than 7,730 shares, 1,800 comments and 1,600 reactions since it was posted on March 23.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
“This is just about the best photo shoot I have ever seen,” Amy Kate Cataldi commented on the photos.
“You cant get more Texas then this,” Vaness Casias wrote.
“We need to do this,” Amber Brannan said. “Let’s make shirts and do a road trip!”
The photos were taken between Pleasanton and Poteet, the San Antonio Express-News reported. That’s about 40 miles south of San Antonio.
“Bluebonnets are an annual tradition for many Texans and the mother of the sisters in the pictures decided to implement Whataburger into this year’s bluebonnet pictures because it’s what got her through both of her pregnancies,” the San Antonio Express-News reported.
The family “absolutely loves” Whataburger, KENS5 reported.
So, while the girls were playing and “eating some of their favorite treats,” Nicewarner just “snapped away,” according to KENS5.
“The best photos are when people are relaxed and having fun and we definitely had a blast doing this shoot,” she said, according to the TV station.
The family in the photo did not want to be identified, Nicewarner told The Wichita Eagle.
Comments