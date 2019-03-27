Firefighters save Challenger astronaut memorabilia as widow’s home burns in Texas

While the home of Challenger widow Cheryl McNair burned, firefighters worked to save some of the NASA memorabilia she had inside, KTRK reported.
McNair is a founding director for the Challenger Center, and she’s the widow of “veteran astronaut and Mission Specialist Ronald McNair,” according to the Challenger Center.
Her home caught fire in El Lago, Texas, at about 5 a.m. Wednesday, KTRK reported.
The smoke alarms woke McNair up, and she was able to save “several items” before rushing out of her house, KHOU reported.
Firefighters helped her save other Challenger memorabilia, along with her cat, according to KHOU.
“The blaze got so intense, firefighters had to pull out of the home and go into defensive mode,” KPRC reported.
No injuries were reported, according to KPRC
The home is a “significant loss,” KHOU reported.
McNair has two grown children, Reginald and Joy, according to the Challenger Center.
The Challenger Center was launched by families of astronauts who died following the NASA space shuttle explosion, according to the center’s website.
The Challenger space shuttle exploded 73 seconds after the NASA liftoff on January 28, 1986, according to The History Channel. All seven crew members, including one teacher, died during the accident.
The Challenger Center is “committed to the belief that they must carry on the spirit of their loved ones by continuing the Challenger crew’s educational mission,” according to its website.
The Challenger Center provides STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) experiences for students and teachers, and it works to inspire students to pursue careers in STEM.
