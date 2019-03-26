Arby’s manager kills customer who threatened and spit at her, Oklahoma police say

An Arby’s manager has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of one of her customers, Oklahoma police said, according to FOX.
Police say fast food manager Deionna Young, 25, and customer Desean Tallent got into an argument at an Arby’s in Tulsa on Saturday evening, the Tulsa World reported.
Tallent, 25, threatened and spit on Young before leaving the store, police reported, according to FOX. Police did not provide information on what led to the fight.
About an hour later, Tallent returned to Arby’s, police said, according to the World.
“Police said Young got in her car and followed Tallent out of the parking lot,” the World reported. She then fired one shot at his SUV —striking him in the torso — before going back to work, according to the newspaper.
After Tallent was shot, he crashed into the nearby Walmart Neighborhood Market, KJRH reported. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the station.
“Detectives credit video, the assault report, and a Crime Stoppers tip about two cars racing in the area to help piece together what happened,” FOX23 reported.
Young was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on Monday evening, booking reports show. She was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, and she is being held on a $1 million bond.
In a written statement provided to FOX23, Arby’s said it is “conducting a comprehensive internal investigation into this incident.”
