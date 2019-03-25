A Verizon employee saved Princess Momma the cat from a pole. Then he got suspended

When a cat named “Princess Momma” was stuck on a pole earlier this month, its owners called an animal rescue group, the fire department and an energy group, according to the Philly Voice.
But before any rescuers showed up, Princess Momma’s human neighbors reached out to a Verizon employee who was working in the Port Richmond neighborhood of Philadelphia, the Voice reported.
They told employee Maurice German that the cat had been stuck on the top of the telephone pole for over 12 hours, the Voice reported, and they asked for help.
German said he’d help, and the rescue was caught on video.
In the video posted to Twitter by CBS Philly producer Steve Lindsay, the Verizon employee can be seen using a bucket lift to reach Princess Momma on top of the pole. Once at the same level, he grabbed the cat and began making his way back down.
About a week after the rescue, on March 22, CBS Philly reported that Verizon suspended the employee for three weeks. A spokesperson said the company takes “no joy” in that suspension.
“Unfortunately, while this employee’s goal was admirable, he potentially put his life and those around him in jeopardy,” Verizon spokesperson Rich Young said, according to CBS. “While our actions may not be popular, it’s in the best interest of our employees and the communities we serve.”
To “show its support for animal rescue efforts,” Young said Verizon is donating to Pennsylvania SPCA, according to CBS.
One of the bystanders who witnessed the rescue started a GoFundMe for the employee after he was suspended.
“Maurice is being suspend from his job for saving an animal,”Amanda Fairchild Boyce wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Let’s support Maurice for his good deed while his employer punishes him! Dont pretend you wouldn’t do the same!”
She is no longer taking donations, but the page raised $3,395 for the Verizon employee.
