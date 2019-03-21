Terrified teachers shot ‘execution-style’ with pellets in drill, Indiana union says

Teachers were told to “crouch down” before they were shot at with plastic pellets during a recent active-shooter drill at an Indiana school, according to a tweet from the Indiana State Teachers Association.
While four teachers at a time were in the room for the training, other teachers heard their screams, the union tweeted.
“The teachers were terrified, but were told not to tell anyone what happened,” ISTA tweeted on Wednesday. “Teachers waiting outside that heard the screaming were brought into the room four at a time and the shooting process was repeated.”
Some teachers suffered welts, and “blood was drawn,” according to the association’s Twitter thread.
The thread coincided with ISTA representative Gail Zeheralis’ testimony to the Senate Education and Career Development Committee on Wednesday, RTV6 reported.
She was testifying for a bill amendment that would “include limits and safety precautions during active shooter training in schools,” according to RTV6.
“What we’re looking for is just a simple statement in this bill that would prohibit the shooting of some type of projectile at staff in an active shooter drill,” Zeheralis said during testimony in support of House Bill 1004, according to the Indianapolis Star.
That bill “makes various changes to the Indiana safe schools grant program, including permitting safe schools grants to be used to provide school-based mental health services or social emotional wellness services to students,” according to an ISTA tweet.
White County Sheriff Bill Brooks confirmed to the IndyStar that his department “led the training” in January at Meadowlawn Elementary in Monticello, the newspaper reported.
He said the plastic pellets used in the “shooting exercise” were “soft” and 4.6 mm in diameter, according to the Star.
The sheriff also said the teachers signed up and knew they could be shot, the Star reported, but the department has since ended that part of the training.
In a Jan. 4 Facebook post, Meadowlawn Elementary thanked local law enforcement for “training from The White County sheriffs department.”
“No one in education takes these drills lightly,” the union tweeted. “The risk of harming someone far outweighs whatever added realism one is trying to convey here. ISTA requests an amendment in bill so that more reasonable limits are placed on these drills.”
