‘Kill them,’ says owner of dogs that mauled Mississippi boy who played dead to survive

When a Mississippi woman was told her six dogs viciously attacked a 12-year-old boy who was riding his bike, she was shocked, the Montgomery County Sheriff said, according to the Clarion Ledger.
And when Sheriff Bubba Nix told her the dogs would be killed, she said, “I don’t want them back, kill them,” the Ledger reported.
Her dogs, described as pit-bull mixes, have since been euthanized, WCBI reported.
The dogs ripped Aden Green off of his bike and dragged him into a ditch on Friday, where they continued to attack, WAPT reported.
That’s when Aden, of Winoma, “played dead in the hopes that the dogs would leave him alone,” WAPT reported.
While the 12-year-old was being bitten “all over his body,” someone in the area noticed the bike in the road, Animal Control Officer Arlin Pearson said, according to WCBI.
Then they “saw the dogs turning into a frenzy in the ditch right over there,” Pearson said, according to WCBI.
A dad and his son used boards and hammers to free Aden from the dogs, Nix said, according to WAPT.
Pearson got to the scene next, and it took him over an hour to capture the dogs, WCBI reported.
“This was by far the single worst incident I’ve ever seen while having this job,” Pearson said, according to the station. “For something as innocent as a young boy having fun on his bike to be mauled by a group of predatory dogs like this, I can’t even fathom how he felt, and I know his family is just torn to shreds about it too.”
Aden was flown to a hospital and placed in a medically induced coma, according to a GoFundMe on behalf of his family.
He “gave his brother a thumbs-up before he was flown to the University of Mississippi Medical Center,” a family member said, according to WAPT.
The most recent GoFundMe update, written on Wednesday, says Aden’s large wounds have been cleaned and have no signs of infection.
“It could have been worse if (someone) hadn’t come by and seen (the attack),” Nix said, according to the Ledger. “They could’ve killed him.”
The dog owner is not facing any charges because the county doesn’t have regulations regarding dogs outside of city limits, WAPT reported.
“Because the house is in the county, the dogs were allowed to roam free,” according to the Ledger. The dogs were in an unfenced yard when they ran to attack.
