How a Texas mom gave her daughter ‘Little Mermaid’ hair — and a win on crazy hair day

“The Little Mermaid” has once again become part of our world after a little girl in Texas went to school with Ariel in her hair.
Ariel Romero (a human, not a mermaid) posted photos of her younger sister’s hairstyle to Twitter, and they have made waves across social media.
“My sister had crazy hair day at school today and my mom was not playing games and really wanted her to win,” Romero tweeted on March 19.
The photos show an Ariel doll braided into the hair of Atlantis, a pre-kindergartner in Houston, according to Storyful. The braid was then painted green, representing Ariel’s mermaid tail.
It is no coincidence that sisters with mermaid-inspired names have made a viral splash with the help of “The Little Mermaid.”
“My mom did the mermaid because my name is Ariel and my sister is Atlantis which is where Ariel lives under the sea,” Romero tweeted. “We’ve grown up loving mermaids thanks to my parents.”
The curious Disney princess — with gadgets and gizmos a-plenty — actually lives in Atlantica, but the names are really, really close.
To bring this “thingamabob” to life, their Texas mother did not use a symbolic fishtail braid because she is a “beginner braider,” according to Romero’s tweets.
The fishtail is “a two-strand braid where you pull smaller sections from behind each strand and tuck them under the opposite strand at the front,” according to Hairstyle.com. “It can be tricky to get the hang of but once you do, it gets pretty addictive.”
This French braid, on the other hand, uses three strands of hair, according to Luxy Hair.
“...the fishtail braid was a little more hard,” Romero said. “She did what she could do and still succeeded.”
Atlantis didn’t need that fishtail to win “crazy hair day,” anyway.
And she didn’t just win “crazy hair day.”
She also won the hearts of people all over the internet. The tweet has received more than 2,500 comments, 125,000 retweets and 693,000 likes.
A few others replied with their crazy hair, too.
