Steer on a leash strolls into Petco as Texans test the pet policy, video shows

Oliver the steer is a Texas-sized pet, but his huge horns didn’t keep him out of Petco, video shows.
Vincent Browning and Shelly Lumpkin leashed Oliver and headed into the pet store in Humble, Texas — thinking they’d “take a chance and call Petco ‘s bluff on the ‘ALL LEASHED PETS ARE WELCOME’ policy,” according to a Facebook post.
There was no bluff to be called, though.
With a halter around his head and a rope as a leash, Oliver the African Watusi steer was led through Petco’s glass doors and almost immediately greeted by an employee, Browning’s video shows.
The employee even gave Oliver a nice scratch right in between his horns. Other photos show the store’s dog trainers giving Oliver some attention.
“They welcomed Oliver the African Watusi with open arms,” Browning wrote. “The staff members here are always super friendly and courteous to us.”
“Oliver is a fully trained African Watusi steer that is personally owned and trained” by Browning, according to the steer’s own Facebook page. He makes appearances at rodeos, parties and other events.
The Texas Petco store employees called Oliver one of their “favorite customers.”
“We mean it when we say ALL leashed pets are welcome in our stores,” the store said on Facebook.
