A mysterious, loud ‘boom’ baffles central Missourians. Police are looking into it

A loud “boom” was heard in central Missouri, and what caused it is a mystery.
Dispatchers have answered “numerous” 911 calls from people reporting the “boom,” KMIZ reported. Those calls, which came “from a geographically diverse area” in Boone County, started coming in just before 11 a.m. Monday, the station reported.
The Columbia Police Department posted on Twitter at 11:32 a.m. that it was “aware of the loud ‘boom’ in the Columbia area.” Police, along with the fire department and Office of Emergency Management, are investigating the noise, the tweet said.
Both KMIZ and KOMU8 in Boone County reported that residents have reported the boom to those TV stations as well. Some callers heard the boom as far as Mexico, Missouri, which is about 40 miles northeast of Columbia, according to KOMU8.
Some people posted about the mysterious sound on social media.
“A loud boom was just felt by myself, in Mexico MO, and simultaneously by a friend of mine in Hallsville MO while we were talking on the phone,” one Twitter user wrote just before 11 a.m. “We’re 40 miles apart. Explosion Missouri sonic boom.”
“We heard it in Middletown -in Montgomery County too—! Shook the windows,” another user wrote.
“Heard it LOUD and CLEAR just South of Sturgeon,” Sheri Biehl Casady wrote on a Facebook post from Columbia police.
An FAA spokeswoman said “nothing out of the ordinary” has occurred in central Missouri, according to KMIZ. The Whiteman Air Force Base in Knob Noster said it had planes in the air when the boom was heard, but “none of their aircraft would have been responsible for the noise,” KOMU8 reported.
The “boom” occurred one day after a gas pipeline explosion in Mexico, Missouri, according to the Audrain County Sheriff’s Office.
“Being in Mexico and only a few miles from Sunday’s explosion, today’s BOOM , which shook my house, rattled me to the bone!” TIna Marie Watson wrote on the Columbia police Facebook post. “Knowing they are still investigating and working at the explosion site, was afraid they triggered another. Ran around looking out all the windows in each direction to be sure there were no flames again! We’re all gonna be jumpy for awhile.”
No boom-related damages were reported as of noon Monday, the Columbia Missourian reported.
