Burglar calls for a Lyft — but gets in a police car by mistake, New Jersey cops say

The cop cars got to the scene of a home break-in at about the same time as a homeless man’s Lyft getaway car, police said, according to NJ.com
And when 28-year-old Nicholas Maziot jumped from a second-floor window to escape the home, he got in his “getaway car” — or so he thought, News12 reported. But it wasn’t his Lyft driver who would be taking him away from the scene. Rather, he mistook a police car for his Lyft, police said, according to the station.
That police cruiser was a “ghost car,” according to the Daily Voice. Ghost cars are “hard-to-spot” vehicles, according to the Courier Post.
“Imagine his surprise,” Detective Sgt. James DePreta said, according to the Daily Voice.
Once inside the wrong car, an officer was able to arrest Maziot on suspicion of burglary, a Rochelle Park Police Department detective said, according to the North Jersey record.
“Busy night for our department,” the department posted to Facebook on Feb. 15, along with a DailyVoice story about the Lyft and police car mix-up.
Maziot confessed to an officer that he had broken into the New Jersey home when he thought nobody was inside, police said, according to the North Jersey record.
While in the home, he woke up a sleeping couple and started to escape, News12 reported.
The couple called police at about 10 p.m., NJ.com reported, and said they saw the man on the second floor of their home. That’s when he ran to the window, jumped to the roof and then dropped to the ground, according to the site.
Maziot was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, attempted theft, possession of burglary tools, trespassing and hindering apprehension, according to the Record.
