Firefighters push woman on stretcher a mile up icy road after ambulance crashes in Mo.

Two Missouri firefighters were responding to a city bus crash when their ambulance also crashed on the icy road, KSDK reported.
The first responders were “almost” to the bus when the ambulance slid and hit a guardrail, KSDK reported, so they walked up to the crash and found the female driver. She was alone on the bus, and they pulled her out.
But without an ambulance, the crew “did what they needed to do to deliver their patient to the emergency room” on Sunday morning, the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District posted to Facebook.
That meant pushing a woman on a stretcher about a mile on icy roads with “several hills,” according to KSDK.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
A photo posted by SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis captured the moment.
The woman was on the stretcher, and the firefighters each had a grip on one side of the gurney as they pushed her up the hill toward the hospital.
“This is dedication!” the hospital’s Facebook post says. “Icy roads weren’t going to prevent Maryland Heights Fire Protection District from ensuring this person got the care (she) needed.”
The photo has been shared over 3,100 times since it was posted Sunday afternoon.
“I would like to thank all of our responders who go beyond the call of Duty on terrible day like today,” David Walker commented.
“Again this is why I moved back to Maryland Heights,” Daniel Martin wrote. “This is a shining example of how our first responders roll. Strong work!!!!!”
“God Bless the First Responders! When we choose to stay home dry and warm, they do not have that choice,” Marlyn Flauter replied.
“Awesome job, fellas! Thank you for your help today,” the Maryland Heights Police Department posted to Facebook.
The police department said that from 5:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, officers received 30 calls for accidents, 43 calls regarding traffic hazards and stranded motorists and eight EMS calls. Four officers were in accidents, and two fell on ice, according to the post.
Maryland Heights is about 20 miles northwest of St. Louis.
The female bus driver is “OK. She did not have any serious injuries,” KSDK reported.
Comments