Trucker ‘will never talk smack on Chevy’ after pickup pulls semi up icy Missouri highway

A truck driver who found himself stuck on a snow-covered Missouri highway made a promise after a driver in a Chevy pickup truck came to the rescue.
“I swear on my life I will never talk smack on Chevy again,” Adam Bosler posted to Facebook on Saturday night after a storm dumped snow on Missouri and surrounding areas.
The man in the Chevy “got me and several other LOADED tractor trailers up the hill in downtown!” Bosler wrote. The man is from Missouri and “came to the rescue of several people,” ABC News reported.
That hill was Interstate 70 in downtown St. Louis, KSDK reported, and the rescue took place “right at the height of this snow storm.”
Bosler recorded the Chevy truck as it pulled a semi up an icy highway hill while snow was still falling.
“Only in St. Louis,” he said.
Some parts of St. Louis received more than a foot of snow during the Saturday storm, the Associated Press reported. At least five people died in storm-related crashes in Missouri and Kansas, the AP reported.
