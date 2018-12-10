‘Things firefighters have to deal with’: rescuing 100 snakes from burning Texas home

When Texas firefighters responded to a house fire last week, they encountered an extra challenge — snakes, and lots of them.
The burning home had an upstairs bedroom with “glass cages built into the wall,” KTRK reported, and inside those cages were slithering reptiles.
“A dog or a cat, that’s one thing,” Lt. Bobby Matthews with the Caney Creek Fire Department said, according to KTRK. “But a snake, that’s a whole other animal.”
File this under: “Things firefighters have to deal with even if you don’t want to!!” the department posted to Facebook.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
In total, firefighters rescued over 100 snakes from the burning home. Among those snakes were 5-feet long pythons and boa constrictors, KTRK reported.
First responders were able to get all the snakes to safety, the Houston Chronicle reported, but “a couple” lizards died in the fire.
Two dogs escaped from the flames on their own, CBSDFW reported.
Investigators said a Christmas tree may have sparked the blaze, but that has not yet been confirmed, according to the newspaper.
Comments