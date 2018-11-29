National

Man had no money for armed robber, so he lost his fried chicken, Illinois cops say

By Kaitlyn Alanis

November 29, 2018 04:10 PM

This 2013 file photo shows fried chicken at a restaurant in Charlotte, N.C.
This 2013 file photo shows fried chicken at a restaurant in Charlotte, N.C. Chuck Burton AP
An Illinois man reported that he was walking down the street when he was approached by an armed robber, police said, according to the Danville News-Gazette.

The teen robber showed a handgun and demanded money, police said in a statement, but the victim had no money to give, according to the Danville Commercial-News.

Instead of money, the armed robber took the victim’s bag of fried chicken before fleeing, WAND reported. The victim had just purchased the chicken, the News-Gazette reported.

The victim told police the suspect was wearing a gray jacket and dark pants with a white stripe, the Commercial-News reported.

Anyone with information regarding the armed fried chicken robbery, police ask that you call 217-431-2250, according to the News-Gazette. Or, to remain anonymous, call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.

