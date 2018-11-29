Man had no money for armed robber, so he lost his fried chicken, Illinois cops say

An Illinois man reported that he was walking down the street when he was approached by an armed robber, police said, according to the Danville News-Gazette.
The teen robber showed a handgun and demanded money, police said in a statement, but the victim had no money to give, according to the Danville Commercial-News.
Instead of money, the armed robber took the victim’s bag of fried chicken before fleeing, WAND reported. The victim had just purchased the chicken, the News-Gazette reported.
The victim told police the suspect was wearing a gray jacket and dark pants with a white stripe, the Commercial-News reported.
Anyone with information regarding the armed fried chicken robbery, police ask that you call 217-431-2250, according to the News-Gazette. Or, to remain anonymous, call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.
