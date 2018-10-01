Mystery deepens over mom who vanished while hiking with daughter in Smoky Mountains

It’s been nearly a week and the National Park Service says it’s no closer to solving the mystery of what happened to a 53-year-old hiker from Ohio who vanished near the popular Clingmans Dome site in the Great Smoky Mountains.
Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements was hiking with her daughter on Sept. 25 when the two lost sight of each other, says the park service. Clements’ disappearance comes just weeks after a 30-year-old man was killed in the park and “fed on” by wildlife, including a bear, reports National Parks Traveler.
What happened to Clements is more perplexing, however, since she had a companion and vanished in broad daylight (5 p.m.) on an established trail. She and her 20-year-old daughter were also “fairly close to the parking lot,” park officials told KnoxvilleNews.com.
As of Sunday, the park service had not announced the discovery of any clues, including any of Clements’ discarded or lost items of clothing.
Clements, who lives in the Cincinnati suburb of Cleves, was with her daughter on the Forney Ridge Trail Tuesday when they separated, reported the park service last week on Facebook. Her daughter’s name has not been reported.
“The daughter decided to hike ahead just a little bit,” park spokeswoman Julena Campbell told TV station WATE. “The plan was to turn around and just meet up with her. She did that. They weren’t separated for very long but when she turned around she couldn’t find her mother.”
The two were out “hiking for the day” and not camping, so Clements was not dressed appropriately for staying out of doors over night, Campbell told TV station WLWT. The station said Clements’ family declined to be interviewed, but said “she is a great mother to three children.”
Over the weekend, 125 trained searchers from 30 “search and rescue agencies” help park staff in a large-scale search of the “steep, rugged terrain” where Clements was last seen. Helicopters, rescue drones and canine teams also participated, said the park service in a press release.
The search has included trying to interview other hikers who were in the same area on Sept. 25, reported the Cincinnati Inquirer.
Weather has been a hindrance at times, Julena Campbell told TV station WBIR. “Up in the higher elevations of the park it remains very foggy and very wet. And so that gives us limited visibility as well as making the conditions slippery for our searchers,” Campbell was quoted telling the station.
Clements has worked since December at the Metropolitan Sewer District of Cincinnati as an accounting tech, reported WKRC. Sewer district officials told the station Clements was on vacation in North Carolina when she disappeared.
The Great Smoky Mountains straddles the North Carolina-Tennessee state line, and Clingmans Dome is the highest point in the park ... and the entire state of Tennessee, says the National Park Service. The road to the observation tower remains closed while the search is ongoing, the park service said on Facebook.
Clements’ brother-in-law, a Cincinnati firefighter, is among 40 volunteers from the Cincinnati area who have joined the search for Clements, reported WCPO.
