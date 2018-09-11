Football player was crawling under a stopped train — then it started moving, cops say

A redshirt freshman with the University of Central Oklahoma football team tried to “crawl under a stopped train” on Oklahoma City railroad tracks when the parked train started to move, police told The Oklahoman.
“Unfortunately, before he made it completely across the train started moving,” Officer Megan Morgan told KOTV.
The moving train struck 20-year-old Derek Loccident at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, The Oklahoman reported. And when it did, the train cut off the football player’s left foot, Morgan told KOTV.
After his foot was severed, Loccident made it “several hundred yards away” from the railroad tracks and asked someone for help, KFOR reported, and he was taken to the hospital.
“They later found his foot, and that was taken to the hospital as well,” Morgan told KFOR.
Loccident was in “fair condition” as of Monday afternoon, an OU Medical Center spokesman told The Oklahoman.
“The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support,” head UCO football coach Nick Bobeck said in a news release. “We are here for him. It’s important for his family to know that too. This isn’t about him being a football player right now, it’s about him being a young man that we are here for.”
Loccident is a defensive back for the Division II school, according to the football team’s roster.
“Adds depth to the Broncho defensive backfield,” his bio states. “Talented defender quick enough to keep up with receivers and also move up and cause problems in the run game too.”
Loccident’s friend, Jason Wallis, told KOTV that he was “all head in” on football.
“When it came to football, that’s all he focused on. Nothing else,” Wallis told the station.
Both police and railroad company BNSF are investigating the incident, KFOR reported.
