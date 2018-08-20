Woman plays dead after man she met online stabs and strangles her, Missouri police say

While the man she met online was in her home and violently assaulting her, the woman played dead, according to a Facebook post from the Clinton Police Department.
The woman had met 39-year-old Michael A. Pullums online and “started a relationship with him,” police said. Pullums is from the Chicago area.
But when he came to Missouri to visit the woman in her Clinton home, the couple got into an argument.
“The man stabbed her several times with a knife and a pair of scissors and then strangled her,” police said.
That’s when the woman played dead and waited for an opportunity.
Once she felt she was able to, the woman tried to run outside and escape the man — but it didn’t work, according to the report.
Pullums was able to catch up to the woman behind her house, and he then beat her with a metal chair, the report said.
“Only when he heard sirens, which turned out to be from a passing ambulance, did he stop his attack on her,” police said.
The man drove her to the hospital and dropped her off at the emergency room, police said. Pullums told hospital staff that they had just been robbed.
Then Pullums left and, in the woman’s vehicle, headed back to Illinois.
A few hours later, deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office caught the man — still covered in the woman’s blood, according to police.
Police arrested the man with a warrant for domestic assault in the first degree with serious physical injury, according to the post. He was taken back to a Henry County jail with a $100,000 bond.
The woman was taken to a Kansas City area hospital.
Comments