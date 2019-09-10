Wife cuts off her husband’s penis after tying him up, North Carolina police say

Victoria Thomas Frabutt was charged with malicious castration and kidnapping after police say she tied up her husband and cut his penis off. Carteret County Detention Center

A North Carolina woman tied up her husband and then cut his penis off, police say.

Carteret County sheriff’s deputies were called to the couple’s home in Newport at about 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to news reports. James Frabutt, 61, told them his wife, 56-year-old Victoria Thomas Frabutt, had “tied him up, pulled out a knife, and cut off his penis,” according to WNCT.

A motive is still unclear, according to the Jacksonville Daily News.

Deputies found his penis, put it on ice and gave it to medical personnel, the newspaper reported. James Frabutt was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville where his condition is unknown.

Victoria Thomas Frabutt was arrested and charged with malicious castration and kidnapping, Carteret County jail records show. She is being held on a $100,000 bond.