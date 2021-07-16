Former Sedgwick County Commissioner David Bayouth dies at 88

Sedgwick County announced this week that former Commissioner David Bayouth has died.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Former County Commissioner David Bayouth who proudly served our community from 1987 through 1999,” a Sedgwick County Government Facebook post reads.

In Bayouth’s first year as commissioner, the governing body expanded from three commissioners to five.

The county says Bayouth helped unite members of local government.

“He was instrumental in organizing the Central Street Summit between the Wichita City Council and County Commission,” the post reads. “When the holidays approached, Bayouth put together a Christmas luncheon for all county employees and made it extra special by dressing up as Santa.”