Karla Burns, music theater trailblazer who won coveted Olivier award, dies at 66

Karla Burns starring in a 2018 production of Hi-Hat Hattie.

Karla Burns, a Wichita-born Tony-nominated singer and actress who was the first Black person ever to win Britain’s most prestigious theater award, died Thursday following a long illness, according to some of her closest friends and colleagues. She was 66.

Burns, who grew up and lived in Wichita, rose to international acclaim for her powerful performances, which included shows at venues, theater stages and opera houses around the world. Among her most notable appearances were with the Paris Opera, with the Royal Shakespeare Company in London, as Lily in George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” at New York City’s Metropolitan Opera House and in Noa Ain’s “Trio” at Carnegie Hall.

She also portrayed Queenie in a revival of Jerome Kern’s musical “Show Boat” – a performance that won her Britain’s coveted Laurence Olivier Award in 1991 after the show moved from Broadway to the London stage.

She was the first Black performer ever, African-American or otherwise, to win the prize, said Rick Bumgardner, artistic director of Roxy’s Downtown and Burns’ longtime friend.

The Wichita State University alumna also appeared in a number of William Shakespeare productions including “Comedy of Errors” and several regional theater productions of well-known shows like “South Pacific,” “Hello Dolly,” “To Kill a Mockingbird,” and “Nunsense.”

She also received a Tony Award nomination for featured actress in a musical for her portrayal of Queenie during the 1982-83 season of “Show Boat” and numerous other honors including the Kansas African American Museum Trailblazer Award in 2000 and was inducted in the WSU Fine Arts Hall of Fame in 2016.

Most recently, she was recognized by Roxy’s Downtown as spotlight artist for the month of June “for her incredible contribution to the arts community in Wichita, the region, nation and beyond,” according to the Wichita-based venue’s website. Her final performance, as Evilene in a Roxy’s production of “The Wiz,” was in February of 2020.