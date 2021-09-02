WSU Tech Metallica Scholars program to pay tuition, fees and guarantee job interviews

Singer James Hetfield of the band Metallica plays for a record crowd of 15,690 at Intrust Bank Arena on March 4, 2019. The Wichita Eagle

Iconic heavy metal band Metallica has awarded WSU Tech another $25,000 to support technical education training.

Grant money will pay tuition and fees for select students training to become sheet metal workers and process mechanics. Spirit AeroSystems and Textron Aviation have both agreed to offer guaranteed job interviews to Metallica Scholars.

For a third straight year, WSU Tech was one of the technical colleges selected to receive grant money from Metallica’s All Within My Hands (AWMH) foundation.

“We are extremely thankful to be a Metallica Scholars school again this year,” WSU Tech President Sheree Utash said in a news release. “Over the last few years, we have seen numerous lives transformed by the educational opportunities, financial assistance and career guidance this initiative has provided to them.”

Sheet metal and process mechanic training can be completed in eight weeks, and students can get started as soon as October.

James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist, guitarist and co-founder, said the band has deep respect for tradespeople who are often unsung heroes.

“As a touring entity, we are in direct involvement with multiple essential career choices along our path,” Hatfield said. “From electrical, professional driving, culinary, mechanical maintenance, public safety and logistical organizers. And that just scratches the surface. Those, along with a multitude of other technical careers, make our touring and our performances possible.”

Edward Frank, executive director of AWMH, said that in addition to supporting specific students and institutions, the foundation’s goal is to “unabashedly promote the trades as meaningful and well-paying career pathways.”

“We are not afraid to be loud nor to dig in on things we believe in, and we believe in these students,” Frank said.

Scholarships are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply, prospective students can visit https://wsutech.edu/metallicascholars/.

