Mask-less Wellington suspends all school until Sept. 7 after COVID-19 outbreaks

The Wellington School District is suspending all school-related activities until Sept. 7 because of COVID-19, derailing academics and extracurriculars.

The Wellington School District is suspending all school-related activities until Sept. 7 because of COVID-19, derailing academics and extracurricular activities less than two weeks into the school year.

The decision followed news that the Sumner County Health Department had identified virus outbreaks in three of the south central Kansas district’s six buildings.

Students and staff in Wellington schools have not been required to wear masks indoors.

In a letter to students and parents late Thursday, the district said adjustments to the learning model will be made when school resumes on Sept. 7, but no specifics were given.

“We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and provide regular updates via the USD 353 website, email, and text alerts,” Superintendent Adam Hatfield wrote.

“We thank you, as always, for your patience and understanding while we continue to navigate this pandemic. We understand the frustrations and that this situation is not ideal, but the health and safety of our students and staff and community is our top priority.”

A district spokesperson did not return The Eagle’s call Friday morning.

The Kansas Legislature moved this spring to severely limit school districts’ ability to implement remote learning. The new law dictates that districts may offer students no more than 40 hours of online learning throughout the school year.

The Wichita Board of Education moved Monday to require masks indoors starting next week for everyone 3 years old and older as Superintendent Alicia Thompson reported that 194 students and 51 staff members had already tested positive for the virus and 3% of students were quarantining.