Wichita high schools are planning in-person graduations. Here’s when and where

Seniors in the class of 2021 will have in-person graduation ceremonies, Wichita school officials said Monday night.

The Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools on Monday approved up to $70,000 in payments to Koch Arena, Century II and Douglas Production Group for graduation ceremonies. Board members did not discuss graduation plans, which were on the consent agenda.

“Due to COVID-19, the use of live-streaming services may be needed for all 15 ceremonies if guests are limited,” the agenda said.

Spring graduation ceremonies were canceled in 2020 during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The district later held drive-through graduations that summer.

“We will soon be standing on stage celebrating socially-distanced commencement ceremonies at Koch Arena and Century II,” the district said in a tweet.

The school board’s agenda did not detail whether face masks or other pandemic restrictions will be in place. The district’s website has a graduation schedule online, but it does not provide other information on holding in-person commencement ceremonies.

A full list of graduation dates and times is available below. The district notes that the schedule is subject to change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USD 259 Graduation Schedule for the Class of 2021

Heights High School — 7 p.m. May 18 at Wichita State University’s Koch Arena

West High School — 7 pm. May 18 at Century II Convention Hall

Sowers Alternative High School — 7 p.m. May 19 at Sowers Multipurpose Room

Education Imagine Academy — 7 p.m. May 19 at Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor

Northeast Magnet — 7 p.m. May 19 at Century II Convention Hall

Northwest High School — 7 p.m. May 20 at Wichita State Koch Arena

Chester Lewis Academic Learning Center — 7 p.m. May 20 at Century II Convention Center

Levy Special Education Center — 7 p.m. May 21 at The ARC of Sedgwick County, 2919 West 2nd St. N.

Adult Learning Center — 7 p.m. May 21 at Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor

Southeast High School — 7 p.m. May 21 at Wichita State Koch Arena

Dunlap Transition Campus at Chisholm — 7 p.m. May 24 at Northeast Magnet auditorium, 5550 N Lycee St, Bel Aire, KS 67226

North High School — 7 p.m. May 24 at Wichita State Koch Arena

East High School — 7 p.m. May 25 at Wichita State Koch Arena

South High School — 7 p.m. May 26 at Wichita State Koch Arena

Summer High School Graduation — 7 p.m. June 24 at Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor