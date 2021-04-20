Education

Wichita high schools are planning in-person graduations. Here’s when and where

Seniors in the class of 2021 will have in-person graduation ceremonies, Wichita school officials said Monday night.

The Board of Education for Wichita Public Schools on Monday approved up to $70,000 in payments to Koch Arena, Century II and Douglas Production Group for graduation ceremonies. Board members did not discuss graduation plans, which were on the consent agenda.

“Due to COVID-19, the use of live-streaming services may be needed for all 15 ceremonies if guests are limited,” the agenda said.

Spring graduation ceremonies were canceled in 2020 during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. The district later held drive-through graduations that summer.

“We will soon be standing on stage celebrating socially-distanced commencement ceremonies at Koch Arena and Century II,” the district said in a tweet.

The school board’s agenda did not detail whether face masks or other pandemic restrictions will be in place. The district’s website has a graduation schedule online, but it does not provide other information on holding in-person commencement ceremonies.

A full list of graduation dates and times is available below. The district notes that the schedule is subject to change due to the coronavirus pandemic.

USD 259 Graduation Schedule for the Class of 2021

