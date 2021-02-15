Wichita State cancels classes amid ‘anticipated rolling blackouts and power outages’

The campus of Wichita State University. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita State University has canceled all Tuesday classes due to frigid temperatures and the potential for rolling blackouts that threaten to cut power to students and instructors without warning.

The National Weather Service forecasts a high near 7 degrees on Tuesday with a windchill as low as 24 below zero.

The announcement came as an arctic blast continues pummeling the Midwest. Temperatures have been below freezing in Wichita for more than a week.

Wichita State students living on campus woke up Monday without power, and the university had to turn on backup generators to keep the dorms warm.

Later in the day, Evergy, the energy company that provides electricity to Wichita State, implemented rolling blackouts across Kansas. Without warning, at least 60,000 customers lost power for about an hour Monday afternoon.

State officials said the blackouts could continue for the next two to three days.

“Due to continued inclement weather and anticipated rolling blackouts and power outages in the Wichita area, Wichita State University will be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16,” WSU announced in a news release.

“Because power outages may impact instructors’ and students’ access to Blackboard and the internet, all classes — including in-person, remote, hybrid, Zoom and asynchronous — are canceled,” the statement said.

The controlled power shutdowns are due to a supply shortage and increased energy demands as subzero temperatures settle across the Midwest.