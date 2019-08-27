Maize school voters approve over $100M in bonds by overwhelming majorities

Voters in the Maize school district overwhelmingly approved over $100 million in bonds.

Unofficial results from the Sedgwick County election office show the first question passed with 85 percent of the vote, and the second passed with 77 percent of the vote. Turnout was 11.6 percent, or 2,989 ballots cast from 25,873 registered voters.

District officials previously said there was no need to raise taxes for the $108.2 million in bonds, which will pay for two new schools, a storm shelter, an indoor pool, an auditorium, elementary school labs, safety upgrades and other projects.

“With zero change to the mill levy, our community can bring about big change for our students,” USD 266 superintendent Chad Higgins previously said in a statement on the district’s website. “These big changes for students are much-needed: Our district has grown nine percent in the past five school years, adding 600 students to our classrooms and schools. We need more space. We need upgraded safety. We need our students to have continued access to innovative education with many opportunities.”

