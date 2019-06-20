Need a vending machine or a piano? Wichita school district is selling

Sneak peek of the Wichita school district surplus auction Wichita’s USD 259 is auctioning off lots of things it no longer needs at a surplus auction next Tuesday at the old Dillons at 13th and Waco. Items to be auctioned include power tools, musical instruments, appliances, furniture and other used goods. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita’s USD 259 is auctioning off lots of things it no longer needs at a surplus auction next Tuesday at the old Dillons at 13th and Waco. Items to be auctioned include power tools, musical instruments, appliances, furniture and other used goods.

A snack vending machine: The perfect conversation piece to complete your living room setup.

Or how about an old basketball backboard, sans hoop? Could make for great decor on your wall.

The Wichita school district is selling these, alongside hundreds of other items it no longer needs, at a surplus auction scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday at the old Dillons building at 1435 N. Waco.

The auction, which is a live, on-site affair, will be conducted by McCurdy Auction.

The state’s largest school district tries to unload surplus items regularly. Proceeds from the sales go into the district’s capital outlay fund, which finances building maintenance and improvements.

The list of items being auctioned this time includes appliances, tools, desks, cafeteria tables and musical instruments.

You’ll find stovetop ranges, a warming buffet service, 12 upright pianos, one Clavinova electric piano, and old South High School marching band uniforms. There are also old televisions, printers, fireproof waste bins, a circular saw and rolling office chairs.

McCurdy will hold a preview of auction items from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, June 24. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, and the auction will start at 9 a.m.

For more information and a complete list of items being auctioned – including photos of many of the items – go to www.mccurdyauction.com/listing.php?id=6555.