Today is the last day for the public to offer feedback on WSU’s presidential search

Wichita State University campus looking north from the Rhatigan Student Center. (May 15, 2019) The Wichita Eagle

If you want to offer input on Wichita State’s presidential search, you have until 11:59 p.m. tonight.

That’s when the university will close its presidential search survey.





The survey asks what important issues candidates should be asked about, what WSU’s greatest opportunities for improvement are and what qualities the next university president should possess.

The Kansas Board of Regents has appointed a search committee of WSU stakeholders to review candidates and choose finalists for the president job. Since the regents elected for a closed search, candidates and finalists will not visit campus or be announced publicly.

WSU is searching for its 14th president after John Bardo died in March from a chronic lung condition. Andy Tompkins is serving as interim university president.