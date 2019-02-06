Wichita public, Catholic and suburban schools cancel Thursday classes due to weather

Winter weather conditions led education officials at Wichita public and Catholic schools and many suburban districts to cancel Thursday classes.
Wichita Public Schools, Andover, Derby, Goddard, Haysville, Maize, Mulvane, Sedgwick and Valley Center educators were among those who announced on social media that schools would be closed Thursday.
A Catholic Diocese of Wichita official said in an email that Catholic schools will also be closed. Wichita State University and Newman University have also canceled classes.
