Education

Wichita public, Catholic and suburban schools cancel Thursday classes due to weather

By Jason Tidd

February 06, 2019 11:16 PM

Photo illustration
Photo illustration Getty Images
Photo illustration Getty Images

Winter weather conditions led education officials at Wichita public and Catholic schools and many suburban districts to cancel Thursday classes.

Wichita Public Schools, Andover, Derby, Goddard, Haysville, Maize, Mulvane, Sedgwick and Valley Center educators were among those who announced on social media that schools would be closed Thursday.

A Catholic Diocese of Wichita official said in an email that Catholic schools will also be closed. Wichita State University and Newman University have also canceled classes.

Jason Tidd

Jason Tidd is a reporter at The Wichita Eagle covering breaking news, crime and courts.

  Comments  