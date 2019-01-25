Three Wichita-area students receive $64,000 scholarships to WSU

Three Wichita-area high school seniors were awarded one of the largest undergraduate scholarships in Kansas on Friday.
Anna Tri, of Andover Central High School, Gehad Qaki, of Wichita Collegiate School, and Sarah Buie, a homeschooled student from Derby, received Wichita State University’s Harry Gore Memorial Scholarship, the university announced.
The students each will receive $64,000 toward their studies.
The Gore scholarships, awarded annually since 1954, recognize freshmen entering WSU who display outstanding potential for leadership.
Buie plans to study elementary education at Wichita State. She is the founder of the Kansas Academy of Mathematics and Science Mentor Program and was selected as the Number 1 Novice Debater in her first year of debate.
Tri is interested in studying biomedical engineering. She has been president of the Kind Campaign for two years at Andover Central High, where she organized volunteers to write words of encouragement to students, staff and teachers.
Qaki plans to study aerospace engineering at WSU. He is student council president and a varsity letterman in cross country and tennis at Collegiate. He also placed at individual and team math competitions all four years of high school.
The students were chosen out of a pool of 82 semi-finalists and 11 finalists during the Distinguished Scholarship Invitational at WSU.
