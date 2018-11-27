CDC advises consumers to check harvesting labels on romaine lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control says an E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has sickened 43 people in 12 states in the U.S. and 22 people in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.
By
Up Next
The Centers for Disease Control says an E.coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has sickened 43 people in 12 states in the U.S. and 22 people in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec.
By

Education

Maize school employee tests positive for E. coli, possibly from romaine lettuce

By Jason Tidd

jtidd@wichitaeagle.com

November 27, 2018 08:10 PM

The kitchen at Maize South High School will be disinfected overnight and romaine lettuce will not be served after a school employee tested positive for an E. coli infection, officials said.

Maize Superintendent Chad Higgins said in a message to parents that a school employee may have eaten romaine lettuce at school and at home before contracting the infection. Romaine lettuce has not been served in the school district since Nov. 16.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since reported an outbreak of E. coli infections linked to eating romaine lettuce, the district’s statement said.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment officials do not think there is a risk to students or employees at the school, Higgins said, but the district will disinfect the school’s kitchen overnight and again Wednesday morning as a precaution.

Contributing: Julie Mah of The Eagle

Related stories from Wichita Eagle

  Comments  