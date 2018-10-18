Haysville teachers and students will have more time to vote on Nov. 6

Haysville teachers and students will have more time to vote on Election Day.
The Haysville school board voted this week to dismiss school early on Nov. 6 so staff and students “can exercise their civic duty to vote in the election for local, state and national candidates,” said Superintendent John Burke in a message to district families.
Haysville High School and Tri-City Day School will end classes at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 6; Haysville Middle and Haysville West Middle School will end at 10:45 a.m.; Campus High School will release students at 11 a.m.; and elementary schools will end at 11:40 a.m. There will be no pre-kindergarten classes that day.
Polls in Sedgwick County are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Haysville is the only district in the Wichita area to dismiss school early to allow for voting.
Cory Gibson, superintendent of Valley Center public schools, said his district will have a regular schedule on Nov. 6. “But (we) do allow flexibility for our staff to vote during the school day when not responsible for students,” he said in an e-mail.
Comments