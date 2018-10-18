Don’t call these two 22-year-olds ‘slacktivists.’ Unlike their peers, they are very politically active

Two young, politically active voters consider why people their age don’t seem to turn out on election day the way older voters do. One is a Democrat from Missouri and another is a Republican from Kansas.
By
Up Next
Two young, politically active voters consider why people their age don’t seem to turn out on election day the way older voters do. One is a Democrat from Missouri and another is a Republican from Kansas.
By

Education

Haysville teachers and students will have more time to vote on Nov. 6

By Suzanne Perez Tobias

stobias@wichitaeagle.com

October 18, 2018 03:12 PM

Haysville teachers and students will have more time to vote on Election Day.

The Haysville school board voted this week to dismiss school early on Nov. 6 so staff and students “can exercise their civic duty to vote in the election for local, state and national candidates,” said Superintendent John Burke in a message to district families.

Haysville High School and Tri-City Day School will end classes at 10:40 a.m. on Nov. 6; Haysville Middle and Haysville West Middle School will end at 10:45 a.m.; Campus High School will release students at 11 a.m.; and elementary schools will end at 11:40 a.m. There will be no pre-kindergarten classes that day.

Polls in Sedgwick County are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Haysville is the only district in the Wichita area to dismiss school early to allow for voting.

Cory Gibson, superintendent of Valley Center public schools, said his district will have a regular schedule on Nov. 6. “But (we) do allow flexibility for our staff to vote during the school day when not responsible for students,” he said in an e-mail.

  Comments  