“I’m a compromiser.”

Klaus Kollmai, hearing officer for the Wichita district, oversees nearly 800 hearings a year for students whose principals have recommended extensive suspensions or reassignment.
By
Tour the Wonder school

Education

Tour the Wonder school

Wonder, a private school financed by members of the Koch family, will open Sept. 4 with 39 students in a former print shop on the Wichita State University campus.

City had considered pulling SRO funding

Education

City had considered pulling SRO funding

Wichita won't be pulling its police officers out of Wichita high schools, but plans to retool the program to make it less about security and more about mentoring and counseling, the city manager said Tuesday.

