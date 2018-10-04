“I’m a compromiser.”

USD 259 announced Wednesday that Wichita teachers would get a 3.65 percent raise under a tentative contract agreement. Teachers will vote on the contract during in-service days later this month. (Aug. 1, 2018)
Steve Hunter, owner of Hunter and Son Construction, teamed up with Wichita State's Innovation Campus to come up a design called the tri-lock connection , which he patented and say will "revolutionize" the way home foundation repairs are made.
Wichita won't be pulling its police officers out of Wichita high schools, but plans to retool the program to make it less about security and more about mentoring and counseling, the city manager said Tuesday.
Rev. Jeff Gannon reacts to the Kansas Supreme Court ruling Monday that a new school funding plan is still inadequate. Gannon is the namesake of the case that says schools don't get enough to provide a quality education.
Wichita Public Schools along with WSU Tech and Textron Aviation announces it will start the state's first aviation technical education pathway. Through the program students will work towards potential jobs in the aviation industry.