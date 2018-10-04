Derby High School student arrested for bringing gun to school

A Derby High School student was arrested Thursday for having a gun in his backpack, district officials said.

Katie Carlson, spokeswoman for the Derby school district, said the student was arrested following a tip to school administrators about a possible weapon on school property.

“The student was escorted out of class (by a school resource officer) to a secure room to search his backpack. The unloaded gun was in found in the backpack,” Carlson said.

“Because no threat was made and the student was immediately secured, a lockdown was not necessitated. We take all threats seriously,” the district said in a news release that was sent to families and posted on the district’s Twitter page.

“As always, if you hear something or see something, please let law enforcement and administration know immediately.”

The following message is being sent to @DHS_Panthers families. Staff and students were also notified. pic.twitter.com/K1IzRi10dh — Derby Public Schools (@DerbySchoolsKS) October 4, 2018

A different Derby High student was arrested in March after bringing a gun to school. Carlson said that student was expelled for a full school year, as dictated by the district’s policy on weapons and destructive devices.